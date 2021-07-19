Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stake Increased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1,123.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RYN opened at $37.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 250.33 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.