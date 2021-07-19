Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Realty Income worth $44,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE O opened at $69.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

