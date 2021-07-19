Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,951.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00005010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 1% against the dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $31,951.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00214918 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001127 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.08 or 0.00791566 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

