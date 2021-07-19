Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2021 – Addex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

7/7/2021 – Addex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

7/5/2021 – Addex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

6/29/2021 – Addex Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Addex Therapeutics Ltd alerts:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.