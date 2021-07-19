Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Daimler (DDAIF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF):
- 7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new $86.75 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
- 6/28/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 6/28/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/21/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $98.00.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler AG will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
