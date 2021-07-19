Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Daimler (DDAIF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF):

7/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new $86.75 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Daimler was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

6/28/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

6/28/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66. Daimler AG has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler AG will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

