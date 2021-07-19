Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,850 ($102.56).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RB shares. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

