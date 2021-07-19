Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,850 ($102.56).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RB shares. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

