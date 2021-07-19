RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.75

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 3725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

