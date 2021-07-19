Redd Trading Up 14.2% This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,739.62 or 1.00049302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00049095 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

