Redmile Group LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Oak Street Health accounts for 2.2% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Oak Street Health worth $159,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,549. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,235,463 shares of company stock valued at $494,707,249 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

