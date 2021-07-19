Redmile Group LLC Boosts Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 9.47% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $79,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCRR stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. 14,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $511.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.07.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

