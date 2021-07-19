Redmile Group LLC Invests $136.29 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 829,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,289,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.9% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned about 1.46% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,055. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $105.12 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,605,002. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

