Redmile Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 103,036 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned 0.08% of Cigna worth $67,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,705. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.56.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 target price on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.68.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

