Redmile Group LLC Takes $46.65 Million Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,857,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,650,000. Redmile Group LLC owned about 4.20% of Prothena as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,842 over the last 90 days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $49.78. 5,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.58. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

