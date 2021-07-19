Redmile Group LLC Takes Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,088,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,000. Redmile Group LLC owned 5.14% of Achilles Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,424,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,240,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $6.50. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, equities analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACHL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

