Refinable Trading Down 12.7% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Refinable has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $526,605.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00142119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.78 or 1.00045015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.