Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at JMP Securities

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) had its target price upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE RM opened at $48.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $520.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. Analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

