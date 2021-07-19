Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 8,400 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

FCCY opened at $21.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. On average, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

