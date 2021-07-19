Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 8,309.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,619 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Verastem worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 166.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.49 on Monday. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

