Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 229,100 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pearson by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Pearson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO opened at $11.26 on Monday. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.