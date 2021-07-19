Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 98,000 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of SkyWest worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW opened at $39.40 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -562.86 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

