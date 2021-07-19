Renasant Bank Buys 1,674 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $175.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $318.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.