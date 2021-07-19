Render Token Hits Market Cap of $90.00 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001908 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $90.00 million and $2.76 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.63 or 0.00735750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,563,484 coins and its circulating supply is 156,562,519 coins. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

