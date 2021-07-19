Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone Sells 9,226 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.13. 1,120,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

