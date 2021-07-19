Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone Sells 9,226 Shares

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.13. 1,120,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.