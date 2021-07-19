Request Hits 1-Day Volume of $718,860.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $46.95 million and $718,860.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

