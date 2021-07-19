Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

