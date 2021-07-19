Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

