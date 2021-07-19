Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

