Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ: AMR) in the last few weeks:

7/16/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

7/14/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

7/7/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

7/1/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

6/30/2021 – Alpha Metallurgical Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $443.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.