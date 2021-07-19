Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alamos Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.82.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$9.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.30. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$15.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

