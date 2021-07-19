Research Analysts Set Expectations for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.98.

Shares of MT stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

