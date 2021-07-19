Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:WPM opened at $44.18 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

