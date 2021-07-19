Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 19th (AAPL, APLS, ARTL, CYBR, EMBVF, PLXS, STT, SUN, UFPI, VRBCF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock.

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $93.00 target price on the stock.

Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.