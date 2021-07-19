Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 19th (AAPL, APLS, ARTL, CYBR, EMBVF, PLXS, STT, SUN, UFPI, VRBCF)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 19th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock.

Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti currently has $93.00 target price on the stock.

Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.