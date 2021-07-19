Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 19th (AB, ACHL, ADC, ADRNY, AFLYY, AGEN, AGESY, AHH, AHKSY, AKBA)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 19th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has SEK 540 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 500.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating. They currently have SEK 99 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 96.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. They currently have SEK 190 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 183.

