Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Financial Analysis

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Resonant alerts:

This table compares Resonant and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66% Semtech 11.66% 11.72% 7.60%

29.2% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Resonant and Semtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Semtech 0 3 8 0 2.73

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 101.36%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.01%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Semtech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and Semtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 51.44 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -4.89 Semtech $595.12 million 6.51 $59.90 million $1.12 53.25

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats Resonant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.