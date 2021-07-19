Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,926,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,111,875 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 14.9% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned 7.79% of Restaurant Brands International worth $1,555,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,147.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

QSR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.96. 50,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,822 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,836. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

