Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 129,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,749 shares.The stock last traded at $16.93 and had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after acquiring an additional 768,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after acquiring an additional 502,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 492,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

