Reviewing 1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1511419 Ontario and FinVolution Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FinVolution Group $1.16 billion 1.83 $302.33 million N/A N/A

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1511419 Ontario.

Profitability

This table compares 1511419 Ontario and FinVolution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A FinVolution Group 28.33% 26.09% 14.32%

Volatility & Risk

1511419 Ontario has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinVolution Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 1511419 Ontario and FinVolution Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1511419 Ontario 0 0 0 0 N/A FinVolution Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

FinVolution Group has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 40.24%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than 1511419 Ontario.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats 1511419 Ontario on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

1511419 Ontario Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of short-term advances and other financial services. It also offers private-label debit cards. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on February 23, 2001 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The company’s platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features an automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. FinVolution Group was founded by Shao Feng Gu, Hong Hui Hu, Tie Zeng Li, and Jun Zhang in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

