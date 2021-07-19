Reviewing AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppHarvest and Corteva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Corteva 4 4 9 0 2.29

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 160.09%. Corteva has a consensus target price of $47.85, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Corteva.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Corteva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% Corteva 6.99% 5.14% 3.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Corteva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Corteva $14.22 billion 2.17 $681.00 million $1.50 27.87

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

Corteva beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

