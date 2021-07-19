Reviewing Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) & Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Brighthouse Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Midwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brighthouse Financial $8.50 billion 0.43 -$1.06 billion $10.19 4.14 Midwest $10.58 million 13.87 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.88

Midwest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brighthouse Financial. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brighthouse Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brighthouse Financial and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brighthouse Financial N/A 6.39% 0.48% Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brighthouse Financial and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brighthouse Financial 2 6 0 0 1.75 Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.16%. Midwest has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.34%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life policies for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

