Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Sells $135,204.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $135,204.00.
RVMD stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 496,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.93. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 151,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.