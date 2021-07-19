Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Sells $135,204.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $135,204.00.

RVMD stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 496,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.93. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 151,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

