Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lifted to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.93. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

