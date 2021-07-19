Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Ribbon Communications comprises approximately 0.1% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Ribbon Communications worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.