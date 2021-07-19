Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00.

TWLO stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.06. 1,223,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,394. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

