Rigel Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $58,703.35 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $58,703.35 and approximately $2,237.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.98 or 0.00045359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00099392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00142304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,834.80 or 1.00392687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

