Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013187 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.50 or 0.00771878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.