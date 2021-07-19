RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.29.

REI.UN traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$22.11. 616,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.77. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.64 and a 12 month high of C$23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

