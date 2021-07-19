RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $9.72 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.05 or 0.00776259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,383,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

