RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 338,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

