RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) is Port Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Port Capital LLC lifted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,006 shares during the quarter. RLI accounts for about 5.2% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 1.81% of RLI worth $91,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

RLI opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.