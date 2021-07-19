Robert Kelly Ortberg Sells 60,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RTX stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. 9,183,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,681,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.